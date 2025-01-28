Final home on sale at popular Milton Keynes development

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 28th Jan 2025, 09:41 BST
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 10:08 BST
Leading developer David Wilson Homes is encouraging Milton Keynes house hunters to consider reserving at its Woburn Downs development before the final home is snapped up.

Located on Kitchener Drive, Woburn Downs is selling its final home from its final phase which has proved very popular with a range of homebuyers.

The final home available is the four bedroom, Holden style home, where house hunters can benefit from full Stamp Duty paid or a £31,300 deposit contribution.

The ground floor of the Holden offers flexible living, featuring separate lounge, an open-plan kitchen and family area with a connecting utility room, as well as a study and toilet.

BN - Woburn Downs Holden Show Home Dining AreaBN - Woburn Downs Holden Show Home Dining Area
BN - Woburn Downs Holden Show Home Dining Area

Upstairs are four double bedrooms, with the main bedroom having access to an en suit, along with a large family bathroom.

Woburn Downs is situated within a range of amenities and open countryside with a variety of scenic walks to choose from.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to announce that due to the success of the development, this is the last chance to buy at Woburn Downs.

“With homes that are expertly crafted and featuring contemporary open-plan layouts that are perfect for modern living, it’s no surprise the development has been a property hotspot for a variety of buyers.

BN - A street scene at Barratt Homes’ Woburn Downs developmentBN - A street scene at Barratt Homes’ Woburn Downs development
BN - A street scene at Barratt Homes’ Woburn Downs development

“We are encouraging those interested in joining the community to book an appointment with the sales team.”

Woburn Downs is located within easy reach of the M1, A5 and the A421. Potential homebuyers will be just six miles from the centre of Milton Keynes for access to an array of shops, restaurants, and leisure activities for all the family, including cinema or theatre trips and indoor skiing at Xscape.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Woburn Downs offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home.

