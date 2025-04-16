Final homes remain at popular Bedfordshire development Saxon Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the cost of getting on the property ladder in London rising year on year, it is no secret that many buyers are seeking to move to more affordable commutable towns like those in Bedfordshire.*

The county continues to be an ideal location for first-time buyers, and independent housebuilder Dandara has just three homes left at its popular Saxon Park development in Biddenham.

With 95% of the development now sold, the remaining ‘Charleston’ and ‘Goodwood’ house types feature a combination of open plan living spaces and private gardens. Since its launch in 2022, the popular development has delivered 229 homes and has grown into a thriving community of first-time buyers, second steppers, downsizers and investors.

Rachel Lindop, Sales Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, comments: “First-time buyers in the South East face some of the biggest barriers when it comes to getting on the property ladder. However, Bedfordshire is continuing to appeal to those looking for excellent value for money.

“Our Saxon Park development in Biddenham has proved to be an extremely popular development over the last three years especially with first-time buyers, largely thanks to its ideal location – just 40 minutes by train into London. Here, buyers have the best of both worlds of a countryside location yet within striking distance of amenities and transport links, with much lower costs than those looking within the M25. With just two homes now remaining, prospective buyers are advised to act quickly and find out how they can make their move.”

Saxon Park is located in the quiet market town of Biddenham. With easy access to Bedford, residents will benefit from a superb range of high street shops and plenty of independent cafes and restaurants nearby. There are also a range of cultural attractions nearby such as galleries and museums like The Higgins Bedford, along with cinemas. For families, the area offers several Ofsted rated Outstanding schools including St Thomas More Catholic Secondary School.

Excellent road links are available from the development, with easy access to A428, A421 and A6, for journeys to Milton Keynes, Northampton and Cambridge. For train journeys, Bedford the closest station for services to Brighton, Gatwick Airport and London St Pancras.

Also a popular choice with first-time buyers is Dandara’s The Willows development in Willington, just a stones’ throw away from Saxon Park, which has recently welcomed two new show homes. The exclusive development of just 35 private homes, which launched its show homes in February this year, is appealing to a range of buyers, including families and couples. The Willows currently comprises three- and four-bedroom homes with five-bedroom homes coming in the summer.

Well established in Bedfordshire, Dandara is currently delivering new homes throughout the county. The housebuilder also launched The Willows in Willington last summer, where it is selling a range of three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes from £400,000. Committed to customer care and the delivery of quality new homes, Dandara has recently received its five-star status for the fifth year in a row from the Home Builders Federation (HBF).