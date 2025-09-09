Final opportunity to buy new home at Milton Keynes development

BN - A typical street scene at Woburn Downs

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is announcing that only a handful of homes remain at the highly sought-after Woburn Downs development and this is the final opportunity for buyers to secure a place.

With the final phase nearing completion and over 95% of homes already snapped up, Barratt Homes is urging house hunters to act swiftly before the last few properties are gone.

The final properties include a range of three, four and five bedroom homes ideal for a wide variety of house hunters including first-time buyers, second steppers and growing families in search for their forever home.

The development is situated in Eaton Leys and offers prospective buyers a semi-rural setting with excellent transport links on their doorstep.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We're thrilled to see such an incredible response to this development, and with only a handful of homes remaining, it's clear that buyers recognise the unique value and lifestyle this community offers.

“These final properties represent the last opportunity to become part of this sought-after development, and we encourage anyone interested to enquire with our sales team and act quickly before they're gone.”

Woburn Downs offers a fantastic location just minutes from Milton Keynes, where residents can enjoy shopping, vibrant nightlife, and relaxing weekend escapes like Champneys Henlow and Woburn Center Parcs.

The development is well-connected, with easy access to the M1, A5, A421, and fast rail links to London and Birmingham. Families benefit from 17.7 acres of green space and a range of highly rated schools all within a short drive.

For more information about the development, call the sales team on 033 3355 8481 or visit the website at Woburn Downs.

For more information about developments in the county, visit Barratt Homes in Milton Keynes.