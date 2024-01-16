Final phase of homes launches at thriving Milton Keynes development

Barratt Homes has announced a new and final phase of properties at its Fairfields development in Milton Keynes.

This new phase will bring a selection of two to four bedroom homes to the popular development, some of which overlook green open space.

With a range of different styles of home, Fairfields will suit a variety of property seekers including first time buyers, growing families, and working professionals.

With fantastic amenities nearby like local schools and retail outlets, as well an abundance of green open space, it is no surprise that Fairfields has proven to be so popular and continues to remain a desired development.

The development is perfectly located to provide a sense of rural-city living with the historic market town of Stony Stratford just a short walk away, and Milton Keynes city centre less than five miles away.

Residents will also benefit from Milton Keynes Railway Station, which is less than four miles away, reaching London in under an hour. As well as this, excellent road connections including the nearby A5 and M1 make it a commuter’s dream.

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Fairfields offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We are really excited about the new phase of homes at Fairfields. The development has been immensely popular and the community is really flourishing.

“We are excited to see continued success with the new phase of homes and look forward to seeing more homebuyers find their dream property.”

Prospective buyers can also take advantage of a number of different schemes and offers tailored to suit them, including Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer becoming a buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain and eliminating any estate agency fees.