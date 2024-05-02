First homes now for sale at Taylor Wimpey development in Kents Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The development, named Bronze Park and situated on Timbold Drive, will deliver a total of 171 new two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

The new homes released for sale are now able to be reserved off plan at Taylor Wimpey’s Shenley Park development, located at Daubeney Gate, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, MK5 6EH.

Prospective home buyers will be able to visit Bronze Park itself in the coming weeks when the sales office and first show home is set to open to customers 7 days a week.

A computer generated image of a street scene for Taylor Wimpey's Bronze Park in Kents Hill

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to now be selling homes for our Bronze Park development in the popular area of Kents Hill. The development boasts a fantastic position, directly opposite Kents Hill Park Primary School and nearby to the city centre, ideal for prospective buyers looking for a quality home in a convenient location.”

In addition to the release of the first homes for Bronze Park, Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is celebrating recent sales success in the wider Milton Keynes Area, with all homes at its Yardley Manor development in Olney now sold out.

Fiona continued: “The response to our range of homes at Yardley Manor has been absolutely brilliant. We thoroughly enjoy building in Buckinghamshire and are especially pleased to have been able to help create a new community and watch friendships form here - something we hope to emulate with Bronze Park.”