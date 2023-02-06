The first showhomes are now open at a new 175-property development in Milton Keynes.

The four-bedroom Scrivener and Philosopher houses have been unveiled to give future homebuyers the opportunity to take a look around and visualise their future in the area.

Bellway Northern Home Counties is building 175 new homes in the first phase at Whitehouse Park, as part of a wider new neighbourhood on the western edge of Milton Keynes. The housebuilder is also set to deliver a further 277 homes in later phases of the scheme.

Interior images of The Scrivener showhome which will be launching at Bellway’s Whitehouse Park development

Lindsey Davenport, Senior Sales Manager for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “We are pleased to be opening these two showhomes at Whitehouse Park, which are from our flagship Artisan Collection.

“Having a launch weekend is a fantastic opportunity for prospective buyers to come along to the development and see the kind of high-quality home they could be living in here.

“Both properties are ideal for families and also those looking to upsize, with spacious, well-thought-out layouts that are well suited to modern lifestyles.”

Both the Scrivener and Philosopher house types have a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room at the back of the house with French doors to the garden, a spacious separate living room and a utility room. The Philosopher also has a downstairs study, which is ideal for those who work from home.

Upstairs, both properties have an en-suite master bedroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The current phase of development at Whitehouse Park comprises 122 properties for private sale and 53 affordable properties available for local people through rent or shared ownership.

The site neighbours Ashberry at Whitehouse Park, which is being delivered by Bellway’s sister brand Ashberry Homes, and which is due to launch in Spring/Summer 2023.

Lindsey said: “There is already a well-formed community within the Whitehouse Park consortium, including new schools Whitehouse Primary School and, for secondary-age pupils, Watling Academy.

“We are pleased to be playing a key role delivering much-needed new homes within the wider consortium, and over the Christmas period we were able to donate a new iPad towards a fundraising raffle organised by the Whitehouse Community for Milton Keynes Food Bank.”