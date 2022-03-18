First-time buyer apartments to launch at thriving new neighbourhood in Milton Keynes

A collection of four one and two-bedroom shared ownership apartments are launching at Saxon Reach, a new neighbourhood on the outskirts of Milton Keynes this weekend. (19/3)

L&Q’s new homes offer an affordable alternative to buying on the open market where first-time buyers typically borrow four-and-a-half times their annual salary in order to step onto the property ladder. In comparison, purchasers can secure a new Shared Ownership apartment at Saxon Reach with a deposit from as little as £4,150.

Once complete, Saxon Reach will be a diverse new neighbourhood consisting of 255 high-quality properties, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes. L&Q’s homes form part of the wider Glebe Farm development area, an exciting new residential quarter for Milton Keynes, which will ultimately deliver an array of new retail, commercial and sports and leisure facilities for residents to enjoy on site.

Claire Brenlund, sales and marketing director for L&Q, said: “We are delighted to be launching the next phase of Shared Ownership apartments at Saxon Reach, which will cater for the growing number of first-time buyers moving to the Milton Keynes area.

"Perfect for singles and couples seeking an opportunity to step on to the property ladder in the region, our new Shared Ownership apartments are the ultimate newbuild home, providing contemporary interiors as well as offering sought-after private outdoor space with every property.”

Homes at Saxon Reach come with L&Q’s New-Build Homes: Quality Standard promise, a commitment to delivering premium fixtures, fittings and appliances as standard, at no additional cost to the buyer. Contemporary Nobilia kitchens are complete with integrated appliances, including an oven, fridge-freezer and dishwasher, whilst stylish bathrooms provide sleek chrome fixtures, a heated towel rail and ceiling-mounted waterfall shower.

L&Q’s new apartments offer residents the perfect balance of countryside living, coupled with the convenience of a nearby town. As well as plenty of green spaces at the development, Saxon Reach is a six-minute drive away from Willen Lake, home to the Treetop Extreme experience, water sports and a vast selection of scenic walking routes.

Meanwhile, Milton Keynes’s town centre is home to a wide array of popular restaurants, bars and shops – including Centre:MK, one of the country’s top shopping destinations. Closer to home, popular haunts include local favourites The Wavendon Arms and The Stables, which holds regular concerts and shows, both a short drive from the development.

Conveniently located for commuters, Milton Keynes Central railway station is an 11 minute drive from Saxon Reach, with direct trains to London Euston taking 33 minutes. Woburn Sands railway station is also a 5 minute drive away, from which journeys to Bletchley and Bedford take 11 and 31 minutes respectively. Meanwhile, residents enjoy easy access to the Milton Keynes Redway system – a 200 mile network of shared use paths for cyclists and pedestrians, allowing an easy commute into town by bike.

Prices start from £83,000 for a 40% share of a one-bedroom Shared Ownership apartment (FMV: £207,500) and £93,000 for a 40% share of a two-bedroom Shared Ownership apartment (FMV: £232,500).