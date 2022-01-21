First-time buyers first to move into stylish new home at Hayfield Walk in Milton Keynes village

A family has relocated from a rented property in Hertfordshire to a detached home at Hayfield Walk in the picturesque Buckinghamshire village of Hanslope. The Adeuja family are among the first to move into Hayfield’s latest development, which features arts and crafts style traditional architecture, contrasted by an array of eco-focused technology.

Michelle, 36, Femi, 43, Tara, aged eight, and Tobi, aged six, were previously living in an apartment in Hatfield town centre before making the 45-mile move to the semi-rural village of Hanslope. As their three-bedroom detached Avon home was priced above the new threshold for Help to Buy, they used the Proportunity scheme to assist with getting on the property ladder. The family benefited from Hayfield’s exclusive Key Worker Discount scheme, which knocked £5,000 off the purchase price, as Michelle is a social worker, while husband Femi is a chartered accountant.

Michelle said: “Moving close to Milton Keynes has always been something we’ve wanted to do, as the quality of life is so good. We found out about Hayfield and were so impressed – I think it was fate that we were the first to move into Hayfield Walk. My husband has an electric car, so the green specification features were a big factor for us. The rapid car charging point is a must-have, and we can also appreciate how the Air Source Heat Pump enables us to further reduce our carbon footprint. Overall, the look and feel of the house has such a wow factor. We are thrilled with the quality of all the finishing touches, which our family and friends have really picked up on.

“Using Proportunity helped us to finally purchase our first home. The lending threshold is higher than Help to Buy, but the scheme works in a similar way. We’re really pleased that it’s enabled us to buy a spacious and luxurious family home – the main bedroom even has a designated dressing area.”

Accessed off Castlethorpe Road within the Borough of Milton Keynes, two-bedroom bungalows, and a range of four-bedroom family homes are included in the current release. Three- and five-bedroom executive homes will be included in future phases. The spacious development of 101 homes will also incorporate landscaped Public Open Space, public footpaths and a children’s play area. It is within easy walking distance of the range of amenities within Hanslope’s historic village centre and the Ofsted Outstanding-rated primary school.

A large interactive model and a four-bedroom show home are enabling interested parties to take a closer look at the site layout and various house designs. Prices for the current release range from £450,000 to £670,000.

The Hayfield Walk Show Home is open seven days a week from 10am – 5pm. It is located off Castlethorpe Road in Hanslope, MK19 7HQ. For all enquiries, please call 0800 161 5488, or register online here