A five-bedroom home in the Milton Keynes countryside is now on the market for £1.5m with Connells.

The property which comes with a spacious plot can be viewed here on Zoopla, it is located in Loughton.

The grand secluded building overlooks the equestrian fields in Loughton and has been expertly managed by an architect, according to the estate agents.

The current owner, who designs buildings for a living, has also overseen projects on four other nearby buildings, Connells says.

Alongside the five separate bedrooms within the building is: two reception rooms and three bathrooms, two bedrooms have en-suite facilities.

The massive house contains a massive private parking space and an ideal work from home study area.

The home is located on Whitworth Lane, you can check out the property by clicking on our photo gallery below.

