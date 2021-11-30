Five-bedroom home in Milton keynes in sought-after idyllic area goes on the market for nearly £1m

A five-bedroom property placed in a highly sought-after lakeside location has gone on the market in Milton Keynes for £975,000.
The home can be viewed here on Zoopla, it is being sold by Michael Anthony and overlooks Caldecotte Lake.
Beyond the five bedrooms within the home is another five reception rooms and three toilets.
As well as the gorgeous nearby surroundings, other highlights include: a generous, expertly-maintained garden, an atrium and a galleried hall.
The property also comes with a spacious driveway and two garages meaning there's plenty of space to organise a large gathering in the countryside.
You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through our photo gallery below: