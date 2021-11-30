On the market for £975,000

Five-bedroom home in Milton keynes in sought-after idyllic area goes on the market for nearly £1m

It's one of the most expensive five-bedroom homes available for purchase in Milton Keynes

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 12:58 pm

A five-bedroom property placed in a highly sought-after lakeside location has gone on the market in Milton Keynes for £975,000.

The home can be viewed here on Zoopla, it is being sold by Michael Anthony and overlooks Caldecotte Lake.

Beyond the five bedrooms within the home is another five reception rooms and three toilets.

As well as the gorgeous nearby surroundings, other highlights include: a generous, expertly-maintained garden, an atrium and a galleried hall.

The property also comes with a spacious driveway and two garages meaning there's plenty of space to organise a large gathering in the countryside.

You can take a virtual tour of the property by clicking through our photo gallery below:

1. Living room

One of five reception rooms on the property, it comes complete with a fireplace to keep families toasty in the winter

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The homely kitchen in the house

Photo Sales

3. Private garden

The expertly-maintained, spacious private garden that comes with the home.

Photo Sales

4. Reception room two

The second reception room which showcases the garden from another angle and the grand staircase.

Photo Sales
Milton KeynesZoopla
Next Page
Page 1 of 3