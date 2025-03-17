Former Great British Bake-Off winner Nadiya Hussain transforms her garden

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Renowned TV chef and bestselling cookbook author Nadiya Hussain has unveiled her stunning new garden renovation, courtesy of Elite Service Solutions. The Buckinghamshire-based landscaping experts transformed Nadiya’s outdoor space from a post-renovation mud pit into a breathtaking extension of her home, combining elegance, functionality and expert craftsmanship.

Nadiya, known for her popular cooking shows on Netflix and BBC, where she shares her love for food and family life, sought a company that could bring her vision to life while staying within budget. After discovering Elite Service Solutions on Instagram, she was immediately impressed by their ability to transform small spaces into beautiful outdoor havens. Following an initial consultation, the project quickly moved forward, with the team demonstrating efficiency, professionalism, and exceptional communication throughout.

“What I found absolutely incredible about their service was the fact that there was always contact. Before we could even voice our concerns, they had already thought ahead and provided solutions. From lighting choices to budgeting, they made the entire process seamless and stress-free,” said Nadiya.

Nadiya’s Garden Renovation Included:

Extensive groundwork to prepare the space for transformation

Fencing and decorative cladding for privacy and aesthetics

High-quality porcelain paving for a sleek and durable finish

Artificial lawn for a low-maintenance, green look all year round

Advanced lighting scheme controllable via mobile for convenience and ambience

Titan 3x3m aluminium pergola with a roof louvre system, adding both style and practicality

Nadiya particularly praised the lighting installation, which transformed the previously dark outdoor space into a warm and inviting area. “The lights make the garden feel bigger and more elegant. Now, it’s not just a garden—it’s an extension of our home,” she shared.

With meticulous attention to detail, Elite Service Solutions exceeded expectations, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience from start to finish. “If I were to describe Elite Service Solutions in three words, I would say efficient, friendly, and elite,” Nadiya added.

The successful project with Nadiya Hussain underscores Elite Service Solutions reputation as a leading name in bespoke landscaping and outdoor transformations. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to create stunning outdoor spaces that enhance homes across the UK.