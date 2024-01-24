Funding from Taylor Wimpey helps local charity provide meals for people in need

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Formerly known as Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes, UnityMK operates Unity Park Station welfare centre, which houses its dedicated welfare service where a team of staff offer advice and practical support for those that need help, alongside a range of primary services (meals, clothing, laundry and washing facilities).

Taylor Wimpey’s £1,000 donation has been pledged towards the cafe, located in the Unity Park Station welfare centre, and could provide as many as 500 meals for people in need this winter.

Ria House, UnityMK Fundraising Manager, said, “We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their support and kind donation. Sadly, we are seeing a huge increase in those who are at crisis point or already homeless, who urgently need our help, and this will enable us to continue to support the most vulnerable people and ensure they have something to eat.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “As a local housebuilder, we’re committed to supporting the communities in which we build our new homes, and were delighted to make this donation to UnityMK. This fantastic charity carries out invaluable work helping people in some of their most vulnerable times – so it is our absolute pleasure to support them in the work they do.”

For more information on UnityMK and the work they do, please visit: https://www.unitymk.org