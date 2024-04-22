Gallery: Chance to become ‘landlord’ of former Rising Sun pub in Milton Keynes town

In addition the Grade II listed building has three large landing spaces used as snug/ study areas. The house has undergone a succession of quality improvements, renovations, and conversions by the last three owners in recent years creating this stunning home – and perhaps one of the most attractive properties in the town. It is conveniently located on the north end of the High Street, just a minute’s walk from both the town centre and some picturesque riverside walks. Viewing is essential to appreciate all that this lovely home has to offer.And it couldn’t be more welcoming with the front door opening to a central entrance hall with stairs to the first floor with some exposed brickwork to one wall, exposed ceiling timbers, and doors to the reception rooms, cloakroom and an under stairs cupboard.A cloakroom has a suite comprising a WC and wash basin with some timber panelling to the walls.The living room has an inglenook style fireplace incorporating a woodburning stove, exposed ceiling timbers, wood block floor, two windows to the front with windows seats and a door to the utility room.The utility room has a range of units, sink and windows and door opening to the rear garden. In good size room, formally a kitchen and could make an additional reception room if preferred.A sitting room, located to the front, has a large bay window incorporating window seat, an Inglenook fireplace incorporating a bioethanol stove, exposed wall and ceiling timbers and exposed brickwork. But the heart of this home is the converted barn - now an enviable large open plan kitchen/ breakfast room complete with a high vaulted ceiling and exposed trusses and purlins. It has an extensive range of modern units to floor and wall levels to include cupboards, draw sets, larder cupboards and a pull out bin and quartz worktops.