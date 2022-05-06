Gallery: Stunning high end extended detached property goes on the market in Stony Stratford

This stylish high end property comprises: entrance hall with feature column radiator, bay fronted lounge, stunning open plan kitchen/dining family area with bi-fold doors to rear, solid oak flooring and quartz worksurfaces, utility room, ground floor bedroom/home office, downstairs cloakroom, three bedrooms and re-fitted family bathroom on first floor, a superb master suite which has been created in the loft complete with stylish en-suite shower, excellent size rear garden with decked area to the back of the house, garage and off road parking.The property offers flexible space and to the right person there is a great scope for creating a self contained annexe or home workspace/office.
Key features include:
Stunning Four/Five Bedroom Extended Family Home
Completely Refurbished
Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Dining/Living
Stunning Master Suite
Spacious Bay Fronted Lounge
Re-Fitted Stylish Family Bathroom
Sought After Stony Stratford Area Of Milton Keynes
Annexe/Home Workspace Potential
Excellent Size Rear Garden
Garage And Off Road Parking
The property is on the market at £750,000 with further details from Purple Bricks covering Milton Keynes, call 020 8012 7118.
Stony Stratford offers excellent school catchments and a charming traditional high street which has many independent retailers, restaurants and local pubs. Road and transport links are also close by with easy access to the A5 as well as a frequent local bus service. To book in log in to your Purple Bricks account and request a viewing 24/7