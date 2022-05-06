This attractive four/five bedroom extended family home in Stony Stratford is on the market at £750,000

Gallery: Stunning high end extended detached property goes on the market in Stony Stratford

This simply stunning four/five bedroom bay fronted, extended detached property in Stony Stratford has come on the market.

By Olga Norford
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:21 pm

This stylish high end property comprises: entrance hall with feature column radiator, bay fronted lounge, stunning open plan kitchen/dining family area with bi-fold doors to rear, solid oak flooring and quartz worksurfaces, utility room, ground floor bedroom/home office, downstairs cloakroom, three bedrooms and re-fitted family bathroom on first floor, a superb master suite which has been created in the loft complete with stylish en-suite shower, excellent size rear garden with decked area to the back of the house, garage and off road parking.The property offers flexible space and to the right person there is a great scope for creating a self contained annexe or home workspace/office.

Key features include:

Stunning Four/Five Bedroom Extended Family Home

Completely Refurbished

Spacious Open Plan Kitchen/Dining/Living

Stunning Master Suite

Spacious Bay Fronted Lounge

Re-Fitted Stylish Family Bathroom

Sought After Stony Stratford Area Of Milton Keynes

Annexe/Home Workspace Potential

Excellent Size Rear Garden

Garage And Off Road Parking

The property is on the market at £750,000 with further details from Purple Bricks covering Milton Keynes, call 020 8012 7118.

Stony Stratford offers excellent school catchments and a charming traditional high street which has many independent retailers, restaurants and local pubs. Road and transport links are also close by with easy access to the A5 as well as a frequent local bus service. To book in log in to your Purple Bricks account and request a viewing 24/7

1. Impressive entrance hall

The entrance hall has been tastefully decorated with panelled walls with feature column radiator

Photo: prop PAP

Photo Sales

2. Stylish entrance hall

The stylish high end property comprises refurbished entrance hall with character features

Photo: prop pap

Photo Sales

3. Spacious Bay Fronted Lounge

The spacious accommodation comprises elegant bay fronted lounge and feature fireplace

Photo: prop pap

Photo Sales

4. MPMKnews-06-05-2022-prop pap-centupload

The cloakroom has been refitted and re-decorated

Photo: prop pap

Photo Sales
Home
Home
Page 1 of 1