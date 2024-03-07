Georgian-style five-bed country home in historic Milton Keynes village goes on the market

A spacious country home, set on the edge of an historic Milton Keynes village, is on the market for £1.15million.

This Georgian-style gem comes with five double bedrooms, a double garage and generous gardens, nestled on the edge of Iron Age settlement Deanshanger.

The detached property, built in 2002, comprises spacious, high-ceiling rooms, set across three floors including an entrance hall with a 29ft ceiling, and a spectacular staircase with wrought iron railings.

On the ground floor, the family can enjoy the use of three reception rooms to include a living room, dining room, and study, kitchen and dining area, utility room and a cloakroom.

The first floor comprises three ensuite double-bedrooms, with two further double bedrooms and one bathroom on the second floor.

Gardens to the front, side and rear give way to its gorgeous rural location, just off the stunning village green and conservation area.

There is also a double garage and ample parking, and families can benefit from a sophisticated solar panel system and a Zappi Car Charger.

