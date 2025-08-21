£700k Great Horwood detached home hits the market - with countryside views
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
If you’re dreaming of peaceful village living with uninterrupted greenery views, this stunning detached home in Great Horwood, Milton Keynes, could be exactly what you’ve been waiting for.
On the market for offers in excess of £700,000, it combines high-spec finishes with family-friendly space and a location that’s hard to beat.
Purplebricks is delighted to present this immaculately finished home, originally a four-bedroom but now reconfigured to offer three large bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms, alongside versatile living areas designed for both comfort and style. See more here.
Inside, the attention to detail is clear. There’s engineered wooden flooring with a 100-year warranty, Porcelanosa marble kitchen counters, Villeroy & Boch bathrooms, and wooden shutters with blackout blinds.
The ground floor boasts a welcoming entrance hall, cloakroom, spacious kitchen/dining room, separate utility, lounge, and study – making it perfect for modern family life or home working.
Three-bedroom detached home (originally four)
Two ensuite bathrooms
High-spec interiors with Porcelanosa marble and Villeroy & Boch fittings
Large garden with summer house/office/gym
Double garage, driveway parking and uninterrupted countryside views
Upstairs, two bedrooms benefit from ensuites, while the master has been designed as a luxury double room by merging two into one. A further double bedroom and family bathroom complete the picture.
The property sits quietly at the end of a cul-de-sac with driveway parking for three cars and a double garage. The large garden enjoys open countryside views, while an outside summer house currently serves as a gym and office. With sought-after schooling nearby and a thriving village community, this is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful home in a special setting.
