The house has a large driveway with space for plenty of cars | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This three-bedroom Great Horwood home offers high-spec finishes, generous living space, and uninterrupted countryside views

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re dreaming of peaceful village living with uninterrupted greenery views, this stunning detached home in Great Horwood, Milton Keynes, could be exactly what you’ve been waiting for.

On the market for offers in excess of £700,000, it combines high-spec finishes with family-friendly space and a location that’s hard to beat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purplebricks is delighted to present this immaculately finished home, originally a four-bedroom but now reconfigured to offer three large bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms, alongside versatile living areas designed for both comfort and style. See more here.

The views reach out right across the countryside | Purplebricks

Inside, the attention to detail is clear. There’s engineered wooden flooring with a 100-year warranty, Porcelanosa marble kitchen counters, Villeroy & Boch bathrooms, and wooden shutters with blackout blinds.

The ground floor boasts a welcoming entrance hall, cloakroom, spacious kitchen/dining room, separate utility, lounge, and study – making it perfect for modern family life or home working.

At a glance Three-bedroom detached home (originally four) Two ensuite bathrooms High-spec interiors with Porcelanosa marble and Villeroy & Boch fittings Large garden with summer house/office/gym Double garage, driveway parking and uninterrupted countryside views

Upstairs, two bedrooms benefit from ensuites, while the master has been designed as a luxury double room by merging two into one. A further double bedroom and family bathroom complete the picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property sits quietly at the end of a cul-de-sac with driveway parking for three cars and a double garage. The large garden enjoys open countryside views, while an outside summer house currently serves as a gym and office. With sought-after schooling nearby and a thriving village community, this is a rare opportunity to secure a beautiful home in a special setting.

Get genuine Manuka honey – the same brand trusted by Dr Hilary Jones £ 7.84 Buy now Buy now Not all Manuka honey is the real deal – but Manuka Doctor’s is. Harvested and packed in New Zealand, every jar is independently tested, certified for MGO content, and traceable back to the hive. That’s why it’s the only brand endorsed by TV health expert Dr Hilary Jones. With over 100,000 five-star reviews and a loyal following among athletes, nutritionists and wellness advocates, it’s a trusted choice for natural immunity support and more. Order a 500g jar of MGO 30+ Manuka Doctor honey for just £7.84 while stocks last