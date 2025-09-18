The property enjoys a beautiful village setting | Purplebricks

A detached four-bedroom family home in Hanslope, near Milton Keynes, offers countryside views, a spacious layout and village living for £550,000

Tucked away on the edge of Hanslope near Milton Keynes, this stunning four-bedroom detached family home offers the perfect balance between countryside charm and modern living.

With wide green views, a spacious interior and a sought-after village location, it’s a property that combines peace, comfort and convenience in one package.

The rooms are all spacious and well maintained | Purplebricks

The property boasts a generous kitchen/dining room, a welcoming lounge and a practical cloakroom on the ground floor, while upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms including a master with ensuite, along with a family bathroom.

The home’s spacious layout makes it ideal for growing families or those wanting extra flexibility for homeworking. Outside, the private rear garden is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, and there’s also a garage and off-road parking.

At a glance Guide Price: £550,000 Location: Knibb Drive, Hanslope, Milton Keynes, MK19 7FH Property type: Detached family home Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2 (including ensuite)

Set within Hanslope, one of the area’s most desirable villages, the property offers a tranquil lifestyle with the amenities of Milton Keynes just a short drive away.

With countryside walks on the doorstep, schools nearby and excellent transport links, it ticks all the boxes for families looking to settle in a friendly community.

