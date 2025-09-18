Four-bedroom detached family home in Hanslope with countryside views for £550,000

Gareth Butterfield
By Gareth Butterfield
Published 18th Sep 2025, 11:37 BST
The property enjoys a beautiful village settingplaceholder image
The property enjoys a beautiful village setting | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A detached four-bedroom family home in Hanslope, near Milton Keynes, offers countryside views, a spacious layout and village living for £550,000

Tucked away on the edge of Hanslope near Milton Keynes, this stunning four-bedroom detached family home offers the perfect balance between countryside charm and modern living.

With wide green views, a spacious interior and a sought-after village location, it’s a property that combines peace, comfort and convenience in one package.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Purplebricks are delighted to present this beautifully positioned home. You can see more about it, book a viewing, or make an offer by visiting Purplebricks online today.

The rooms are all spacious and well maintainedplaceholder image
The rooms are all spacious and well maintained | Purplebricks

The property boasts a generous kitchen/dining room, a welcoming lounge and a practical cloakroom on the ground floor, while upstairs you’ll find four bedrooms including a master with ensuite, along with a family bathroom.

The home’s spacious layout makes it ideal for growing families or those wanting extra flexibility for homeworking. Outside, the private rear garden is perfect for entertaining or relaxing, and there’s also a garage and off-road parking.

At a glance

Guide Price: £550,000

Location: Knibb Drive, Hanslope, Milton Keynes, MK19 7FH

Property type: Detached family home

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2 (including ensuite)

Set within Hanslope, one of the area’s most desirable villages, the property offers a tranquil lifestyle with the amenities of Milton Keynes just a short drive away.

With countryside walks on the doorstep, schools nearby and excellent transport links, it ticks all the boxes for families looking to settle in a friendly community.

placeholder image
SmilePro

The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment.

Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day.

With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off.

Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

placeholder image
BOTB

Online prize draw site BOTB is giving away a brand-new four-bedroom house in Surrey, worth £765,000, along with a powerful Audi Q8 Black Edition SUV worth £45,000. The total prize pot is over £800,000 – and tickets cost just £1. Located near East Grinstead with easy access to London and the M23, the property is move-in ready with a luxury kitchen, landscaped garden and more. You’ve got until September 30 to enter – and there’s also a huge £583,000 cash alternative if you don’t fancy the house.

Enter now at BOTB for £1

Related topics:PropertyMilton KeynesAffiliatesPurple Bricks
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice