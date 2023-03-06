Help support open gardens event which returns to Milton Keynes town this summer
Event is back this summer with proceeds going to Willen Hospice
Olney Opens Gardens event is back on the social calendar - but needs your help.
The town hasn’t been able to host the event since before Covid but is now looking forward to welcoming back visitors.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman said: “We’re looking for people or businesses with gardens, large or small, grand or modest, any garden in Olney with something of interest. Have you put in a small pond, created a bed, set aside a bit to be wild, planted something interesting?
“If so – we need you.”
The two-day event is scheduled for June 10 and 11 with gardens open from 12pm-4pm over the two days.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The events will also feature stalls at Olney Baptist Church and the Olney Centre, with refreshments available.
Tickets will cost £7 with all proceeds going to Willen Hospice.
Anyone interested in featuring their garden should email details to [email protected]
If you can help on either day email: [email protected]