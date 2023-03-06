Help support open gardens event which returns to Milton Keynes town this summer

Olney Opens Gardens event is back on the social calendar - but needs your help.

The town hasn’t been able to host the event since before Covid but is now looking forward to welcoming back visitors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “We’re looking for people or businesses with gardens, large or small, grand or modest, any garden in Olney with something of interest. Have you put in a small pond, created a bed, set aside a bit to be wild, planted something interesting?

Olney Open Gardens event is back this summer

“If so – we need you.”

The two-day event is scheduled for June 10 and 11 with gardens open from 12pm-4pm over the two days.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The events will also feature stalls at Olney Baptist Church and the Olney Centre, with refreshments available.

Tickets will cost £7 with all proceeds going to Willen Hospice.

Anyone interested in featuring their garden should email details to [email protected]