Here's a look at the cheapest three-bedroom house Milton Keynes has to offer

Monday, 21st June 2021, 12:56 pm
The cheapest three bed semi currently on the MK market is in Meriland Court on Bletchley's Lakes Estate.
Estate agents Connells say the roomy double glazed property has been much improved by the owners.
It has an entrance hall, downstairs cloakroom, a 5m long kitchen and breakfast room, a spacious lounge, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is open space a front garden and rear garden with decking and a patio area.
Here's a look at what you get for your money.
