Here's a look at the cheapest three-bedroom house Milton Keynes has to offer

The cheapest three bed semi currently on the MK market is in Meriland Court on Bletchley's Lakes Estate.

Estate agents Connells say the roomy double glazed property has been much improved by the owners.

It has an entrance hall, downstairs cloakroom, a 5m long kitchen and breakfast room, a spacious lounge, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

There is open space a front garden and rear garden with decking and a patio area.

Here's a look at what you get for your money.

There's plenty of open space at the rear

The lounge measures 14' 2" x 15' ( 4.32m x 4.57m ) and has a double glazed window and and patio doors.

The kitchen breakfast Room measures 16' 10" by 8' 6" ( 2.59m x 5.13m ). It has a range of low and high level units with an integrated electric oven, induction electric hob, cooker hood, stainless steel sink drainer. There's plumbing and space for washing machine integrated dishwasher and a fridge freezer.

The family bathroom has a four piece suite comprising a single panel bath with shower over, a shower cubicle, wc and wash hand basin.