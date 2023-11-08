Homebuilder Honours Remembrance Day In Milton Keynes

Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes is remembering the country’s fallen heroes this Armistice Day with the latest installation at its developments in Milton Keynes.

The housebuilder has attached large poppies to the lampposts at its Woburn Downs, Fairfields, and Brooklands developments to mark the annual tribute to all those who lost their lives during the wars.

In 2023, the Royal British Legion is remembering and commemorating service, the act of defending and protecting the nation’s democratic freedoms and way of life.

Residents and visitors to the new communities are encouraged to walk past the poppies and think about all those who served in conflicts across the world ahead of Remembrance Day on Saturday 11th November.

BG - SGB-6872 - A lamppost poppy at a Barratt and David Wilson Homes development

Simon Francis, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes, said: “We have decorated our developments with poppies as a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict.

“During this time of remembrance, we hope the poppies will prompt Milton Keynes residents to take a moment of quiet reflection.”

The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, and the annual Poppy Appeal is a symbol of remembrance and hope for a peaceful future.

