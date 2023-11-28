Homebuilder's community in Milton Keynes reaches completion

Following an increase in demand, David Wilson Homes has now sold out at its Lavendon Fields development in Milton Keynes.

The developer had welcomed a range of house hunters at the White Canons Drive development and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Having offered a selection of four and five bedroom properties, the community proved to be immensely popular with a variety of buyers, including second steppers and growing families alike.

Mirroring the beautiful properties, Lavendon Fields brought homebuyers to an idyllic location surrounded by green open space. As well as this, commuters have been able to take advantage of excellent travel links, with Milton Keynes, Bedford and Northampton all easily accessible.

DWSM - The kitchen inside a typical home at Lavendon Fields

Since launching its development, David Wilson Homes has well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including donations of mental health related books and reflective bag tags to schools, as well as the sponsorships of local sports teams.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Since its inception, our community at Lavendon Fields has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of which had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

DWSM - The Evesham style home at Lavendon Fields

David Wilson Homes has a range of developments in Milton Keynes for those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at Lavendon Fields, including the Eagles’ Rest development with over 17 different home styles to choose from.