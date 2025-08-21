Homebuilder's Milton Keynes community reaches completion

Following an increase in demand, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Fairfields developments in Milton Keynes have now sold out.

The homebuilder had welcomed a range of house hunters at the Vespasian Road developments and the remaining properties on the final phase were soon snapped up.

Having offered a selection of two to five bedroom properties, the community proved to be immensely popular with first time buyers, second steppers and growing families alike.

Fairfields brought homebuyers to the outskirts of Milton Keynes surrounded by 40 acres of green open space. The development is also located within easy reach of and array of shops, restaurants and other amenities as well as commuter links through the M1, A5 and the A421.

A bedroom in the Amble style apartment at Fairfields

Since launching its developments, Barratt and David Wilson Homes well-integrated itself into the local community through many endeavours, including donations to local schools and organising community events.

Kerry Mullen, Head of Sales at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “Since its inception, our community at Farfields has been a sought-after place to call home and it’s not surprising the properties have now completely sold out.

“The variety of properties at the development attracted a range of buyers, all of whom had different lifestyles and priorities, but there was something here to suit everyone.

“We can now celebrate the success of our time at the development and we’re looking forward to helping our last few buyers settle into their new homes.”

A typical Barratt property at Fairfields

For those who missed out on the chance to cement their place at Fairfields, Barratt Homes’ Woburn Downs development is currently offering a range of three, four and five bedroom homes in Milton Keynes.