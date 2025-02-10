Homes released for all buyers in Milton Keynes

House hunters in Milton Keynes are being encouraged to take a look at Barratt Homes’ Woburn Downs development, where a range of two to five bedroom homes are now available to reserve.

Located on Watling Street, the new community being built is ideal for a variety of house hunters, from prospective buyers looking to take that first step on the property ladder, to families looking for their forever home.

First-time buyers may wish to consider the two bedroom Amber style home with a modern open-plan ground floor layout with a fully-fitted kitchen. The upstairs features a double bedroom, a single bedroom and a shower room.

For larger families, one of the homes available is the stylish five bedroom, Marlowe, an impressive home spread across three floors. On the ground floor, residents can take advantage of a separate lounge, dining room and toilet, as well as an open plan kitchen and family area with connecting utility room.

BN - The living room at the Maidstone show home at Woburn Downs

Heading upstairs is a large family bathroom and three large bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite. The top floor is home to two further bedrooms and a shower room.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “With such a wide variety of homes currently available at Woburn Downs, we believe we have the ideal fit for all house hunters.

“With offers like our available deposit contributions, alongside the development’s location, we are expecting the homes to be snapped up quickly. We recommend anyone interested in moving to speak to our sales team at the development to find out more.”

Woburn Downs is located within easy reach of the M1, A5 and the A421. Potential homebuyers will be just six miles from the centre of Milton Keynes for access to an array of shops, restaurants, and leisure activities for all the family, including cinema or theatre trips and indoor skiing at Xscape.

BN - A street scene at Barratt Homes’ Woburn Downs development

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Woburn Downs offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

For more information on any nearby developments, call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8481 or visit the website at Barratt Homes in Milton Keynes.