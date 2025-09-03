Housebuilder honours key workers and armed forces in Milton Keynes with exclusive offers

Redrow South Midlands are offering a home-buying scheme for key workers and armed forces members.

The initiative will see Redrow South Midlands, which is currently building at Woburn View on Newport Road, provide up to £25,000 towards house hunters’ dream homes.

The discount is available at all Redrow developments, presenting a range of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes including the housebuilder’s award-winning Heritage Collection.

The exclusive deposit scheme, offering a £1,000 contribution for every £20,000 spent on a new home, applies to all UK armed forces personnel who are currently employed by the army, navy or RAF. It is also available for those who work in NHS, education, police force, fire service, Ministry of Defence, environmental service, National Highways, probation service, local authority, prison service, RNLI or as a foster carer.

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “The dedication and courage in ensuring the safety of our nation is something we can’t thank the armed forces enough for, and we also greatly appreciate key workers and their dedication to helping our communities every single day. Now we have an incentive that goes some way to showing our gratitude – a 5% armed forces and key worker deposit contribution, where we will give up to £25,000 towards a dream home.

“The exclusive deposit contributions will help make homeownership more affordable and achievable for key workers and armed forces personnel so they can either start their journey of owning a home or upgrade to a new build that better fits their lives.”

To find out more about the key worker scheme, visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/key-worker-deposit-contribution.

To find out more about the armed forces scheme, visit www.redrow.co.uk/buying-with-redrow/armed-forces-deposit-contribution.

Set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, Woburn View offers a range of eco-friendly, family homes in the traditional market town of Woburn Sands. With a host of good schools and direct trains to London Euston in just half an hour, the development is ideal for families and commuters alike.

To find out more about Woburn View, please call 01908 036868 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woburn-view-222819.