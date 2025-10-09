Housebuilder is celebrating the successful development launch of Salden Place East

On Saturday 27th September Cheyanna Norman from MK Dons’ Women’s Team officially opened the Salden Place East development and its four impressive showhomes with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

This collaboration with MK Dons and Taylor Wimpey recognises Milton Keynes as an exciting sports hub, with Salden Place looking to join this legacy with the growth of the community, featuring sports pitches, tennis courts, and a designated running route around the development.

Throughout the day, visitors were invited to celebrate and explore the four impressive new showhomes, including the three-bedroom Densale and Harrton options, the four-bedroom Trelton, and the five-bedroom Aireton, with Sales Executives on hand giving expert guidance on purchasing a new-build.

Each of the showhomes are expertly designed to allow househunters to see what it’s like to live in a Taylor Wimpey home, with a nod to the National Badminton Centre based in Milton Keynes through decor. Plus, refreshments including coffees and cakes were available from the Aylesbury-based Drip & Drive Co.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were thrilled with the turnout for our Salden Place East development and showhome launch.

“Having Cheyanna Norman take part in our official launch for Salden Place East was a wonderful experience for the Taylor Wimpey team and visitors to our new development. With the development set to have sports amenities for residents, it was a great chance for a local member of the sporting community to see what’s to come at Salden Place.

“This new development is set to bring energy-efficient homes, and the chance for residents to establish roots in a growing community. We encourage any interested buyers looking to make the move close to Milton Keynes to visit Salden Place East and their showhomes, or contact the knowledgeable Sales Team. We are looking forward to welcoming new residents to the development!”

Located just south of Milton Keynes, Salden Place East is situated close to the charming village of Newton Longville. Future residents will have easy accessibility to a variety of nearby amenities and attractions, including reputable schools, sport facilities, shopping, nightlife, and entertainment. With excellent transport links across the country on both major roads and proximity to Milton Keynes Central station, travelling to cities such as London and Manchester is effortless.

Salden Place East and West is set to bring 1,795 new homes to the community. This development will include a variety of properties, from two to five-bedroom homes, ideal for a diverse range of buyers. All homes are fully electric and designed with sustainability, style, and energy efficiency in mind, featuring solar panels, air source heat pumps, EV chargers, and triple glazing.

For further information about Salden Place East and to make an appointment, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/milton-keynes/salden-place-east

1 . Contributed Cheyanna Norman of MK Dons' Women's Team Opened Salden Place East on 27th September. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Cheyanna Norman taking a tour of Taylor Wimpey showhomes. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales