If you're a fan of Grand Designs like me, you'll love this modern 70-style architectural gem in Milton Keynes town

OK, so this may not be on the scale of some of the houses featured on the long-running TV show but it’s not short on exceptional design and quirky features.

That’s because this four-bedroom townhouse was designed by Derek Walker, former chief architect of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation back in the 1970s.

There’s no mistaking the architecture reflects the retro postmodern age and the ideal sort of place for those who want to experience 70s style modern living.

The property is Grade II-listed and on the market at £525,000 with agents The Modern House, with further details on (0)20 3795 5920 or email [email protected]

The property is more than intriguing with kerb appeal begging a closer look round. Owners over time have retained the original plan with exposed internal structural piers and two outdoor spaces. It’s even got a ground-floor courtyard and first-floor balcony with great views. But most impressive are the industrial style windows and angled skylights which deflect so much light into the property.

Historic England described the "skilfully designed - a part of the significant post-war contributions of the Milton Keynes Development Corporation".

Step inside via a hallway with the living spaces at the rear. The dining room has sliding doors to a private patio and kitchen, which features gorgeous sage-green and white units and quartz worktops. Integrated appliances include a Bosch oven, microwave and induction hob.

At the front of the ground floor is a bedroom that could double as a cosy snug with an original staircase winding up to the upper floors.

Upstairs, at the rear of the first floor, is a fantastic living room that opens to an elevated balcony. The space has one of the original design’s exposed internal piers. There is a brilliant circularity to the entire floor, a library plus a study. The latter two spaces are joined by a wide wall-to-wall bank of shuttered windows.

The same staircase leads up to the third level where there are three bedrooms all with a bank of angled skylights. Two, including the principal, also have built-in wardrobes and all three are served by a wonderfully bright bathroom with a large angled bath with a shower overhead and another bank of angled skylights.

Outdoor Space

The house has two outdoor spaces including ground-floor courtyard and a first-floor balcony. The former has tall brick-bound walls and plenty of room for outdoor dining and a barbecue. Its elevated position gives the first-floor balcony far-reaching views; it also has space for a table and chairs or for deckchairs.

The house offers a garage located with additional residents' parking.

Silver street, Stony Stratford, was a part of the postwar development of Milton Keynes, an ambitious new town created following the New Towns Act of 1965. It was laid out on a grid plan that incorporated the previously established towns of Bletchley, Wolverton and Stony Stratford. The development took inspiration from a variety of sources, including the work of Mies Van der Rohe.

