The Milton Keynes area has plenty of great garden centres with inspiration for all tastes and budgets.

If you're looking to spruce up your outdoor areas this summer, then these are some of the best rated garden centres and nurseries around the Milton Keynes and wider area

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:30 BST
These garden centres are some of the most popular around the Milton Keynes and wider area.

All are perfect places to visit if you’re looking to get inspiration to tart up your outdoor areas over the summer months.

With the warm weather here for another two months, we’ve compiled a list of garden centres that come highly recommended by other residents – perfect places to enjoy a day out in the sun.

All reviews were taken from Google (ranked out of five stars), and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these garden centres this weekend?

"Well stocked plant selection,nice shop area, and a nice restaurant and service." - Rated: 4.3

1. Frosts Garden Centre - Newport Rd, Woburn Sands

"Well stocked plant selection,nice shop area, and a nice restaurant and service." - Rated: 4.3 Photo: Google

"Really love the store, especially for thoughtfully designed kids soft play which is isolated and very secure" - Rated: 4

2. Dobbies Garden Centre - Belvedere Ln, Watling St, Bletchley

"Really love the store, especially for thoughtfully designed kids soft play which is isolated and very secure" - Rated: 4 Photo: Google

"Great for growers, my tropical plants are loving my specialist blend media." - Rated: 4.9

3. The Greenhouse Effect - Unit 12, MK, Torc UK, Chippenham Drive, Kingston

"Great for growers, my tropical plants are loving my specialist blend media." - Rated: 4.9 Photo: Google

"Fabulous Christmas display, friendly service at the till and in the restaurant. I highly recommend the toffee nut latte." - Rated: 4.2

4. Woburn Sands Garden Centre - Newport Rd, Woburn Sands

"Fabulous Christmas display, friendly service at the till and in the restaurant. I highly recommend the toffee nut latte." - Rated: 4.2 Photo: Woburn Sands Garden Centre

