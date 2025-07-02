All are perfect places to visit if you’re looking to get inspiration to tart up your outdoor areas over the summer months.

With the warm weather here for another two months, we’ve compiled a list of garden centres that come highly recommended by other residents – perfect places to enjoy a day out in the sun.

All reviews were taken from Google (ranked out of five stars), and the businesses are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these garden centres this weekend?

1 . Frosts Garden Centre - Newport Rd, Woburn Sands "Well stocked plant selection,nice shop area, and a nice restaurant and service." - Rated: 4.3 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Dobbies Garden Centre - Belvedere Ln, Watling St, Bletchley "Really love the store, especially for thoughtfully designed kids soft play which is isolated and very secure" - Rated: 4 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Greenhouse Effect - Unit 12, MK, Torc UK, Chippenham Drive, Kingston "Great for growers, my tropical plants are loving my specialist blend media." - Rated: 4.9 Photo: Google Photo Sales