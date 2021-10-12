Imposing 6-bed home next to ancient protected land mentioned in the Domesday Book is up for sale in Milton Keynes

A six-bedroom home in an area of Milton Keynes which is so steeped in local history that it was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086, has gone on the market for a cool £950,000.

Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac within the highly regarded area of Shenley Church End, the charming family home boasts over 2,900 sq ft and has been tastefully modernised and refurbished throughout.

The most fascinating feature of the home is the fact it is privately positioned adjacent to the ancient and protected green land of ‘The Toot’. Shenley Church End oozes character and history and is believed to be one of the original villages of Milton Keynes and is mentioned in the Doomsday Book of 1086. The immediate location is also home to a 12th Century Church – St. Marys and ‘The Toot’ was the site of the 13th Century Motte and Bailey Castle which is now owned by The Parks Trust used for grazing.

Now you can take a tour of the property by scrolling through our picture gallery.

Estate agent description

The house is in Toot Hill Close, Shenley Church End. The area allows easy access to the mainline railway links in Central Milton Keynes & Bletchley; the M1 and the A5. Shenley Church End also offers a multitude of amenities including a local parade of shops, Leisure Centre, pubs, eateries and top-rated schooling – Denbigh & Glastonbury Thorn Infants.

Brief internal accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hallway with stairs rising to the first floor, guest cloakroom, study, living room with dual fuel fireplace, dining room with bi-folding doors to the rear aspect, a comprehensive, fully refitted John Lewis kitchen/breakfast room and utility room. To the first floor there is modern refitted family bathroom, bedroom one with a four-piece en-suite, bedroom two with en-suite shower room and bedroom three. The second floor offers a further two double bedrooms and an additional refitted shower room. Externally the property boasts a private south facing rear garden laid with lawn and paved patio with a tree lined backdrop and concrete base for a hot tub. To the front there is a double garage with double width driveway providing parking for several vehicles.

