Imposing Milton Keynes home with 21ft kitchen and breakfast room situated near outstanding school goes on the market

An imposing five bedroom detached family home boasting a 21ft kitchen/breakfast room and situated in a quiet, low traffic residential street near an outstanding school has gone in the market in Milton Keynes for £625,000.

The home, in the ever sought after area of Kingsmead has two en-suites, a double garage and no upper chain.

The property is on the market with Urban & Rural Milton Keynes and can be viewed here via Zoopla.

A well presented home, the property is said to have been maintained to a high standard by its current owners and provides a large living accommodation throughout. This family home is situated within the southern region on Milton Keynes in the highly sought after and quiet area of Kingsmead. Kingsmead offers many local amenities in the surrounding area including local shops, parks, athletics fields, sports a pavilion and also provides a great school catchment including Ofsted outstanding primary school – Priory Rise. There is ease of access to major commuting routes such as J13 & J14 of the M1, the A5, Milton Keynes Central and Bletchley train station.

Brief internal accommodation comprises a storm porch, entrance hallway, guest cloakroom. Dual aspect living room, stunning refitted kitchen/diner and complete with integrated appliances. To the first floor there is a family bathroom and three bedrooms including the master suite with dressing area and en-suite shower room. To the second floor there are a further two double bedrooms and an additional shower room. Externally the property boasts a private rear garden which offers raised decking, faux grass and a patio. There is parking for four vehicles ahead of the double garage to the rear of the property.

1. MK property on the market for £625k. Photos: Zoopla Buy photo

2. MK property on the market for £625k. Photos: Zoopla Buy photo

3. MK property on the market for £625k. Photos: Zoopla Buy photo

4. MK property on the market for £625k. Photos: Zoopla Buy photo