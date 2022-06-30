In pictures: Beautiful 4/5 bedroom period cottage with private garden on the market in Milton Keynes village

This stylish and modernised period 4/5 bedroom detached cottage offers spacious family accommodation with the potential of building an annexe if required. Located in the quiet and friendly traditinoal centre of Wavendon village, the well laid out accommodation boasts an oak entrance porch leading to the snug with a feature log burner, and spacious sitting room.
There’s also a reception room currently used as a studio/office, useful study space cloakroom WC, and bespoke fitted kitchen leading through to the dining room, and laundry room.
Two independent staircases lead to the first floor accommodation which features a contemporary bathroom/shower room, guest en-suite shower room, three double bedrooms and the expansive principal bedroom with open plan dressing room.
Outside, the rear private cottage style garden expands across the full width of the home and is divided into distinct spaces for relaxing, entertaining and utility and also leads to the workshop and garage.
The attractive cottage style front garden is really worth a mention along with the gravel driveway providing ample parking leading to the garage and workshop.
Key features include:
Four reception rooms
Bathroom and ensuite
Garage and ample parking
Close to commuter links
Stunning countryside
Private walled gardens
Newly installed gas heating
Tenure Freehold EPC Rating TBC Council Tax Band
Offers in excess of £750,000 are invited.
For further details call agents Deakin-White on 01582 934159.
Details courtesy of Right Move.