18th century house was built as a coaching inn

If you want to own a slice of history then check out Eakley Manor Farmhouse, a handsome Grade II listed property dating back 300 years.

This 18th century house, in Stoke Goldington, was built as a coaching inn by Lord Lane then later converted to a farmhouse in beautiful grounds and with spacious accommodation.

It features four reception rooms, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and benefits from three self-contained rooms which could be converted for business use.

From its origins as a coaching inn, this stone-built property in Eakley Lanes became the farmhouse for a 500-acre farm but like other similar barns and stables properties in the area have in recent times been converted to residential properties.

There are still only 20 houses in the postcode, so this is a rare and unique chance to acquire in Eakley Lanes.Its location is rural yet convenient for city amenities in Milton Keynes with its renowned theatre and entertainment, an array of restaurants, and a popular shopping centre. Locally, The Lamb pub in Stoke Goldington is an award-winning place to eat and drink, while Salcey Forest is perfect for walks.

The farmhouse itself offers a substantial cellar, as well as good sized accommodation. Features throughout include window seats, wall panelling, exposed beams and original floorboards, various fireplaces including an impressive inglenook in the dining room. The bathroom has been refitted with the design and layout reminiscent of the romantic regency era featuring a roll-top freestanding clawfoot bath.Although retaining a wealth of character, modern updates include full double glazing (with heritage units to the front windows), and an extension added in the 1960s.

A generous size, the kitchen is fitted with wood cabinets with space for a range oven, and has an adjoining pantry.

The grounds of the house incorporate mature and extensively stocked formal gardens inspired by Stowe’s landscaping, with abundant planting and collections of trees into the allotment area. There is also a pond, walled garden with generous lawn, sleeper-bound beds, and patios for seating and outdoor dining. The gated entrance to the plot is predominantly used as a driveway, providing private parking for numerous vehicles.

Offers over £800,000 are invited with further details from selling agents James Kendall on 01234 852434.

