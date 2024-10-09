In pictures: History-steeped mansion where Queen Elizabeth 1 once dined goes up for sale in Milton Keynes

Crawley Grange mansion is tucked away in Pound Lane in the village of North Crawley, near Newport Pagnell.

The East Wing, up for sale by Taylors estate agents, is part of a skilful conversion into four dwellings completed in the 1970s.

It is described as a magnificent country mansion where centuries-old architecture blends seamlessly with modern opulence – and it’s steeped in history.

The building was commissioned by Cardinal Wolsey in the 16th century, and In 1575 Queen Elizabeth I dined in what is now the living room, commemorated by her coat of arms engraved in a window.

Rumors suggest a secret tunnel linking the property to the village church. During WWII, the Grange housed senior military officers and top-secret papers from Bletchley Park.

Notably, Marie Antoinette’s bed, adorned with "Lilieve" silk and once featured on the cover of Vogue, forms part of the furnishings included in the sale.

The sitting room has original wood panelling, exposed beams, and a majestic fireplace dated 1686, while the dining room has seating for 10 in a cosy alcove.

A state-of-the-art kitchen/breakfast room boasts bespoke handcrafted units, marble work surfaces, and top-tier Miele appliances.

Also downstairs is a study and shower room, while the first and second floors house the master bedroom plus four addition bedrooms and a cinema room.

There are “various bathrooms”, including an en suite shower, and a wet room, say the estate agents.

The property has a cellar and also a top-floor suite suitable for an au pair or nanny, complete with bedroom, shower, cloakroom, and laundry area.

The gardens are described as “meticulously landscaped” and are maintained by community gardeners.

Take a look through our gallery of photos to see the property in detail.

