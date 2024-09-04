The house has driveway parkingThe house has driveway parking
In pictures: Large 5 bedroom townhouse goes on the market for just £300,000 in Milton Keynes

By Sally Murrer
Published 4th Sep 2024, 15:16 BST
Take a peek through our picture gallery to see inside a five bed townhouse that is being auctioned off with a guide price of just £300,000.

A five-bed, three bathroom house that is walking distance from Milton Keynes Central station is going under the hammer with a guide price of £300,00.

The property is in North Eleventh Street and is described by estate agents Connells as “an ideal investment opportunity".

It is currently being rented out by the room to tenants, say Connells.

There is a rear garden and a driveway providing off street parking.

This property is offered through Modern Method of Auction.

Take a look through a gallery of photos to see what you would get for your money.

There is a generous sized kitchen

There is a generous sized kitchen

One of the five bedrooms

One of the five bedrooms

The first of three bath/shower rooms the property has to offer

The first of three bath/shower rooms the property has to offer

A shower room

A shower room

