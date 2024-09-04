In pictures: Large 5 bedroom townhouse goes on the market for just £300,000 in Milton Keynes

A five-bed, three bathroom house that is walking distance from Milton Keynes Central station is going under the hammer with a guide price of £300,00.

The property is in North Eleventh Street and is described by estate agents Connells as “an ideal investment opportunity".

It is currently being rented out by the room to tenants, say Connells.

There is a rear garden and a driveway providing off street parking.

This property is offered through Modern Method of Auction.

Take a look through a gallery of photos to see what you would get for your money.

1 . 5 bed house for sale for £300K in Milton Keynes There is a generous sized kitchen Photo: Connells Photo Sales

2 . 5 bed house for sale for £300K in Milton Keynes One of the five bedrooms Photo: Connells Photo Sales

3 . 5 bed house for sale for £300K in Milton Keynes The first of three bath/shower rooms the property has to offer Photo: Connells Photo Sales