The original barn dates back 200 years

Country living doesn’t get any better than this four bedroom detached barn conversion on a plot of approximately 0.27 of lanscaped gardens in High Street, Haversham.

The property, the original barn dating back 200 years, is set in a peaceful rural location with open countryside views to the front, backing on to the grounds of Haversham Grange with views over Haversham yachting lake.

There is a network of footpaths nearby including dog walking around the lake which is available only to residents. The property is within walking distance of the village pub and is just a short drive from Newport Pagnell, Milton Keynes and Wolverton.The property offers more than 2,750 sq ft of versatile accommodation. The reception hall links the two main reception rooms, and the hall and sitting room both have doors to the patio in the rear garden allowing a free flow through the indoor and outdoor space for modern family life and entertaining.

The ground floor also has an office for working from home, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility/boot room and a cloakroom. On the first floor there are four double bedrooms, two en suites and a family bathroom. The property is set well back from the road with gated driveway parking, an attached double garage, and professionally landscaped front and rear gardens.

The original barn was first converted in the 1970s and subsequently extended in the 1980s and 90s. It has triple glazing throughout and the vendors have added a new fuse board, and new lighting with LED spotlights and Klargester treatment plant. The property has oil fired central heating and there is underfloor heating in the en suites in the principal bedroom suite.

The bespoke wooden entrance door has decorative carving and is double width to facilitate wheelchair access if required. It opens into a porch which has part glazed double doors to the spacious reception hall which is part double height and has a feature spiral staircase to a galleried landing on the first floor.

The spacious sitting room measures roughly 25ft x 18 ft with dual aspect windows overlooking the rear garden and a door to the rear patio. There is a contemporary inset log burning stove, and built-in cupboards in the chimney recess on one side. There is also a dining room and office.

The kitchen/breakfast room is fitted in a range of units including pull out larder cupboards, display cabinets, and pan drawers with wooden work surfaces which incorporate a one and a half bowl sink and drainer and a Neff induction hob with an extractor over. Other integrated appliances include a Neff eye level double oven, Miele dishwasher and fridge with space for a dresser unit and breakfast table and chairs.

The spiral stairs lead to a galleried landing which has views over the rear garden and countryside beyond.

The principal bedroom offers an extensive range of fitted wardrobes with zoned lighting system and ensuite bathroom. There is a towel radiator and a shelved airing cupboard. There is also a separate en suite cloakroom with a WC and washbasin.

There are three further double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The property is on the market with a guide price of £1,350,00 with further details from selling agents Michael Graham on 01908 942617.

