The 1950s built property is in Bletchley’s Oakwood Drive, a popular residential area, and is being sold by public auction on Wednesday October 22.

It is set back from the road and benefits from a gated vehicular entrance from Sycamore Avenue, plus a substantial area of garden that extends westwards, giving it a wide frontage.

There is sufficient room to build another house in the garden, subject to planning permission being granted.

However it is in need of refurbishment, says the auction company, Robinson & Hall of Buckingham.

Many of the fixtures and fittings are either original or very dated, including an outside toilet. To add to the work required, the living room has been fire damaged.

A Robinson & Hall spokesperson said: "Consequently, the property offers an excellent opportunity to refurbish and to either significantly enlarge or to construct an additional dwelling, subject to any necessary local authority consents.”

The ground floor has an entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen and a toilet, while the first floor boasts a landing, three bedrooms and a bathroom.”

