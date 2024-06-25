Kents Hill Park Primary pupils design flags for new Taylor Wimpey development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Children at Kents Hill Park Primary have been busy putting their creative skills to the test bydesigning flags to welcome residents and visitors to Taylor Wimpey’s new Bronze Park development.

Taylor Wimpey challenged pupils at the school - which is situated opposite Bronze Park - to design its new welcome flags, with the winners having the opportunity to see their designs come to life and be installed at the development. The winners, Natalie Lightfoot from year five and Hanna Elashram from year six, both received £50 Amazon vouchers as a prize.

Natalie’s bold design was chosen for its detail, with the Taylor Wimpey Sales Team loving her innovative creation and reference to the well-known wooden statue of a boy and girl back to back on a roundabout next to the school. Hanna’s design was selected for its originality, with the team praising the vibrant green colour scheme, the beautiful tree and the cat that featured on the swing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hannah Draper, Deputy Headteacher at Kents Hill Park Primary School, said: “The fun flag design competition was a brilliant opportunity for our pupils to showcase their developing creative skills and we couldn’t be prouder of Natalie and Hanna for their winning designs. We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for thinking of us when setting up the competition!”

Winning pupils Hanna and Natalie pictured with their winning flag designs

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We have really enjoyed working with Kents Hill Park Primary on this competition, especially as they are located so close by to the new community we are building at Bronze Park.

“We are always looking for ways that we can work with the communities close to our developments, and we want to say a huge congratulations to both Natalie and Hanna for their time and effort - your designs are a perfect way to welcome people as they approach Bronze Park!”

For further information on Taylor Wimpey’s work with local communities, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor Wimpey’s Bronze Park is situated on Timbold Drive in Kents Hill and will feature 171 contemporary homes from 2 bedroom apartments to 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes.