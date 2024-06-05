Last chance for families to buy at popular Milton Keynes development
and live on Freeview channel 276
The development’s final phase is close to completion and with only three properties remaining, Barratt Homes is recommending property hunters to act swiftly.
There is still a selection of energy-efficient two bedroom homes available that are suitable for a wide selection of buyers, including growing families in search of their forever home.
Fairfields, located on Vespasian Road, sits amongst an abundance of open space and countryside. With fantastic amenities nearby like local schools and retail outlets, it is no surprise that Fairfields has proven to be so popular and continues to remain a desired development.
The development is perfectly located to provide a sense of rural city living with the historic market town of Stony Stratford just a short walk away, and Milton Keynes city centre less than five miles away.
Residents will also benefit from Milton Keynes Railway Station, which is less than four miles away, reaching London in under an hour. As well as this, excellent road connections including the nearby A5 and M1 make it a commuter’s dream.
With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Fairfields offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquillity at home.
Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “We’re really pleased to see how the community at Fairfields has come together, creating a great place for families to live, and we’re excited to welcome new residents.
“If you want to find out more, make an appointment with one of our Sales Advisers who will be able to give you a range of information on the different homes available at the development.”
A number of properties at the development are ready to move into, and many of the final homes remaining benefit from deposit or mortgage contributions.
To find out more about developments in the area, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Milton Keynes.