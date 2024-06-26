Last chance to buy at popular Milton Keynes developments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leading developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes is encouraging Milton Keynes house hunters to consider reserving a home at its Brooklands and Brooklands Park developments before the remaining homes have been snapped up.

Located on Fen Street, Barratt Homes’ Brooklands development is selling a range of one, two and four bedroom homes from its final phase. The final properties include the Loughton style apartment, ideally suited for first-time buyers and the Hythe style family home.

At David Wilson Homes’ Brooklands Park, the development is down to its final two properties, the three bedroom Kennett and the impressive five bedroom Moorecroft style homes. Both are spread across three floors and offer an open-plan kitchen and dining room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developments have great commuter links with a national coach station less than one mile away, as well as links to junctions 13 and 14 of the M1. Milton Keynes Central Station is also less than five miles away, which means London is accessible in half an hour.

BN - An aerial shot of Barratt Homes' Brooklands development

Milton Keynes is also known to be the 'City in the Country' due to its endless entertainment and leisure opportunities for all the family, including cinema or theatre trips and indoor skiing at Xscape.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are delighted to announce that due to the success of the development, this is the last chance to buy at Brooklands and Brooklands Park.

“With homes that are expertly crafted and featuring contemporary open-plan layouts that are perfect for modern living, it’s no surprise the development has been a property hotspot for a variety of buyers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are encouraging those interested in any of the homes available to book an appointment with the sales team.”