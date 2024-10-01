Last chance to enjoy townhouse living at Milton Keynes development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the UK, townhouses continue to be highly popular, with recent trends showing a strong demand for this type of home. At Dandara's Abbots Place development in Wavendon, near Milton Keynes, only one townhouse remains.

The house type on offer, The Parham townhouse, is spread over three floors and offers flexible living space. The ground floor includes a spacious living room, a kitchen/dining area, a W.C., and a utility cupboard. The first floor features two bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the top floor is dedicated to the main bedroom, complete with an ensuite and access to eaves storage.

Buyers who reserve the Parham townhouse before October 31st can take advantage of a variety of incentives, including savings on stamp duty and deposit contributions. Home 35 benefits from a 5% deposit contribution worth £19,850 plus an upgrade package worth over £7,000.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “We're thrilled by the strong demand for homes at Abbots Place. It’s exciting to see the development transforming into a vibrant community as new residents settle in.

“Now is a great time to purchase a townhouse, especially with our current incentives like stamp duty savings and deposit contributions. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a completed development and a growing neighbourhood!”

Abbots Place offers buyers the best of both worlds: the tranquillity of nearby countryside and the vibrant, bustling energy of Milton Keynes. With four parks right on the doorstep, residents can enjoy leisurely weekends in beautiful green spaces. For those who prefer city life, Milton Keynes - with its numerous restaurants and shops - is just a short drive away.

Families have an excellent selection of Ofsted-rated schools for all ages, including Wavendon Gate School and St. Mary's Wavendon C.E. Primary School. Commuters can drive to Milton Keynes train station in just six minutes, where they can catch regular trains to London Euston.

Just one home remains at Abbots Place, a three bedroom Parham townhouse with EV charging and two parking spaces.