Last chance to secure a new home at Taylor Wimpey’s Shenley Park

Located on the south-western outskirts of Milton Keynes, Shenley Park is a collection of 73 new homes, with four and five bedroom properties now remaining.

A Byford showhome is open on the development to help give potential homebuyers a feel for what life could be like if they purchase a home at Shenley Park and there are also plots available to view upon request.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted by the level of interest Shenley Park has received since its opening in 2022, especially as the community is now thriving. This development has a lot to offer, as residents benefit from high-quality homes in a fantastic location, well-serviced surrounding areas, green open-spaces, local community centres, nearby sports pitches, as well as local bars and restaurants.

“Our sales team are on hand to help customers throughout their purchasing journey, ensuring that our customers make the move to their dream home stress-free. We would recommend that anyone interested in a new home in Shenley Church End gives our sales team a call to kickstart the process.”