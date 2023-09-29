News you can trust since 1981
BREAKING
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl

Last chance to secure a new home at Taylor Wimpey’s Shenley Park

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is proud to announce they have sold over 75% of the homes at their development, Shenley Park in Shenley Church End. Prospective homebuyers looking to purchase a new home at this site are encouraged to act fast as only 11 homes remain.
By Jack OConnorContributor
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Located on the south-western outskirts of Milton Keynes, Shenley Park is a collection of 73 new homes, with four and five bedroom properties now remaining.

A Byford showhome is open on the development to help give potential homebuyers a feel for what life could be like if they purchase a home at Shenley Park and there are also plots available to view upon request.

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted by the level of interest Shenley Park has received since its opening in 2022, especially as the community is now thriving. This development has a lot to offer, as residents benefit from high-quality homes in a fantastic location, well-serviced surrounding areas, green open-spaces, local community centres, nearby sports pitches, as well as local bars and restaurants.

Taylor Wimpey's Shenley Park developmentTaylor Wimpey's Shenley Park development
Taylor Wimpey's Shenley Park development
Most Popular

“Our sales team are on hand to help customers throughout their purchasing journey, ensuring that our customers make the move to their dream home stress-free. We would recommend that anyone interested in a new home in Shenley Church End gives our sales team a call to kickstart the process.”

Shenley Park is located off Daubney Gate, Shenley Church End, Milton Keynes, MK5 6EH. Prices start at £490,000 for a four bedroom home.

Related topics:Taylor WimpeyMilton Keynes