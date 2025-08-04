Local Milton Keynes housebuilder meets the three-bedroom demand

Recent Zoopla data suggests that over half (52%) of first-time buyers looking to buy outside of London want a three-bedroom house, whilst the demand for one and two-bedroom flats has declined . Supporting with the boost in interest in three-bedroom homes is independent housebuilder, Dandara, who is building in Milton Keynes at its The Acres development, which is now over 50% sold.

Dandara is currently offering a selection of stylish three-bedroom house types at The Acres including The Parham, The Charleston and The Frogmore. Each house type offers buyers an open-plan kitchen-dining room to the rear of the property with French doors opening onto the garden and a separate living room near the entrance, as well as a utility room and cloakroom. Upstairs there is a generous master bedroom with an ensuite shower room as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom with plenty of storage.

Rachel Lindop, Sales Director at Dandara Northern Home Counties, commented: “Younger buyers today are thinking long term, especially with present challenges surrounding getting onto the property ladder. Larger properties like three-bedroom homes offer buyers the space to grow, work from home or even generate rental income compared to a smaller property like a one-bedroom apartment. It is evident that first-time buyers are keen on future-proofing their investments as well as thinking about their lifestyle needs.

“At The Acres we have a variety of different three-bedroom house types including The Frogmore and The Charleston that are spread over two floors and The Parham which is three-storeys tall. Each home offers buyers something different as well as some incentives like 5% Deposit Contribution, so I would encourage anyone interested to get in touch with our sales team to book a viewing!”

The Frogmore

Located in Shenley Wood, on the fringes of Milton Keynes, The Acres offers a seamless proximity to the countryside and access to the city centre’s amenities, including several grocery stores, museums, a theme park, a wealth of high street shopping options, eateries and a range of school opportunities.

Residents of The Acres also benefit from proximity to several key transport links near the development, including the nearby M1 providing access to London in under two hours, and Milton Keynes Central Station which offers regular services to London Euston in less than an hour.

Dandara is currently selling a selection of three-bedroom homes at The Acres, with prices starting from £400,000. The Charleston house type is now open for buyers to view at the launch weekend on the 9th and 10th August.

There are currently a number of incentives available on select homes including Stamp Duty Contribution, 5% Deposit Contribution, Moving Made Easy and Part Exchange.

For further information about The Acres or the homes available, visit the Dandara website or call 01908 714795.