Love is in the air with new homes at Dandara

The independent housebuilder is offering a £500 Virgin Experience voucher for a hotel and spa stay with dinner for those who reserve a Dandara home at Saxon Park, Biddenham, Abbots Place, Wavendon and The Meadows, Wymeswold, until the 18th of February.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “While you enjoy the romantic whirlwind of falling in love with your new home, we want to make sure you also cherish your loved ones this Valentine’s Day. Moving home can be a busy time, so we are treating our customers who purchase this February to a visit to one of the gorgeous Virgin Experience spas and hotels to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and of course, celebrate moving into their new Dandara home.”

The offer is available throughout all developments across Dandara’s Northern Home Counties region. Buyers can also benefit from other incentives, such as tailor-made packages, and deposit and Stamp Duty contribution.

The Cranbourne, Abbots Place

In Wymeswold, The Meadows is home to The Goodwood, a four-bedroom detached home with a single garage and driveway parking starting at £510,000. With spacious living and dining spaces downstairs and plenty of storage space throughout, buyers can also receive a £15,000 tailor-made package upon purchase.

Further south, Buckinghamshire buyers will fall head over heels at Abbots Place, located in Wavendon, just outside of Milton Keynes. Here, buyers can enjoy further offers, such as reserving The Cranbourne, Home 31 before February 29th to save over £40,000. Customers will receive a 5% deposit contribution, a quartz kitchen and utility worktop plus a shower package in their purchase. The three-storey Cranbourne offers flexibility and practicality across its five double bedrooms, four W.Cs/bathrooms and plenty of storage, including a single garage and is available for £679,950.

Finally, those looking to settle down in beautiful Bedfordshire can avail themselves of the convenience of Biddenham’s Saxon Park. The Frogmore is a homely three-bedroom detached home which starts at £434,995. The stylish open-plan kitchen dining room is the perfect place to entertain loved ones or cosy up for a romantic dinner for two. Buyers who reserve The Frogmore, Home 237 before February 29th can benefit from a £10,000 Tailor-Made Package, available on a range of incentives including Stamp Duty contribution, deposit contribution, flooring to the rear garden, kitchen upgrades and more.