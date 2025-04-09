Two-bed gem in top MK10 spot with ensuite and carport
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Tucked away in one of Milton Keynes’ most sought-after neighbourhoods, this beautifully presented two-bedroom home in Middleton is a real standout. Priced at offers over £355,000, it’s got the look, the layout and the location.
To see all 14 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how well this place flows from front door to garden gate.
Step inside and you’ll find a smart hallway that leads into a bright kitchen/diner with modern appliances, plus a handy downstairs loo. The lounge spans the full width of the house, with double doors out to a landscaped rear garden that’s made for low-maintenance living.
Upstairs, the main bedroom comes with its own en-suite shower room and plenty of space for a king-size setup. There’s also a good-sized second bedroom and a sleek family bathroom with both bath and overhead shower.
Located in MK10, this home benefits from a fantastic school catchment area and a peaceful position that’s still within easy reach of Milton Keynes centre. Outside, there’s a neat front garden, a carport and private driveway parking.
At a glance:
- Two-bedroom terraced home in Middleton
- Modern kitchen/diner
- Downstairs W.C.
- Bright rear-facing lounge
- Main bedroom with en-suite
- Second double bedroom
- Family bathroom with bath and shower
- Landscaped rear garden
- Carport and private driveway parking
- Sought-after MK10 location with excellent schools nearby
You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in MK10 don’t hang around for long.