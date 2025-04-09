Standout: this two bed home in Middleton is on the market with Purplebricks for £355k | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This immaculate terraced house in MK10 has a landscaped garden, ensuite and carport – and it’s in a sought-after school catchment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away in one of Milton Keynes’ most sought-after neighbourhoods, this beautifully presented two-bedroom home in Middleton is a real standout. Priced at offers over £355,000, it’s got the look, the layout and the location.

To see all 14 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit PurpleBricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how well this place flows from front door to garden gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Step inside and you’ll find a smart hallway that leads into a bright kitchen/diner with modern appliances, plus a handy downstairs loo. The lounge spans the full width of the house, with double doors out to a landscaped rear garden that’s made for low-maintenance living.

Upstairs, the main bedroom comes with its own en-suite shower room and plenty of space for a king-size setup. There’s also a good-sized second bedroom and a sleek family bathroom with both bath and overhead shower.

Located in MK10, this home benefits from a fantastic school catchment area and a peaceful position that’s still within easy reach of Milton Keynes centre. Outside, there’s a neat front garden, a carport and private driveway parking.

At a glance:

Two-bedroom terraced home in Middleton

Modern kitchen/diner

Downstairs W.C.

Bright rear-facing lounge

Main bedroom with en-suite

Second double bedroom

Family bathroom with bath and shower

Landscaped rear garden

Carport and private driveway parking

Sought-after MK10 location with excellent schools nearby

You’ll want to get in quickly – homes like this in MK10 don’t hang around for long.