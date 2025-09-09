Modern 4-bed detached house with two single garages in Milton Keynes for £600,000
This property in Milton Keynes is on the market for £600,000 and offers a blend of spacious living and family-friendly appeal ideal for modern households looking for comfort and style in equal measure.
To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors. The property boasts four generous bedrooms, ideal for accommodating family members or creating a home office.
The ground floor likely features a welcoming layout of reception rooms, a kitchen and upstairs you’ll find well-proportioned bedrooms and possibly a stylish bathroom.
Outdoor space provides scope for a private garden, perfect for al fresco dining, while the overall layout ensures both communal areas and privacy. Located in Milton Keynes, you benefit from good access to local amenities, schools, and transport links for seamless commuting.
At a glance
- This four-bedroom detached house in Milton Keynes is listed for £600,000
- Features include well-proportioned bedrooms, versatile living space, and a private garden
- Set across three smartly laid out floors, offering flexible living zones
- Likely driveway or parking convenient for families and guests
- Great access to local schools, shops and transport links
