Modern 4-bed detached house with two single garages in Milton Keynes for £600,000 | Purplebricks

You’ll want to get in quickly homes like this in Milton Keynes don’t hang around for long.

This property in Milton Keynes is on the market for £600,000 and offers a blend of spacious living and family-friendly appeal ideal for modern households looking for comfort and style in equal measure.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors. The property boasts four generous bedrooms, ideal for accommodating family members or creating a home office.

4 bedroom detached house | Purplebricks

The ground floor likely features a welcoming layout of reception rooms, a kitchen and upstairs you’ll find well-proportioned bedrooms and possibly a stylish bathroom.

Outdoor space provides scope for a private garden, perfect for al fresco dining, while the overall layout ensures both communal areas and privacy. Located in Milton Keynes, you benefit from good access to local amenities, schools, and transport links for seamless commuting.

This home is one of dozens available in Milton Keynes on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/property-for-sale/4-bedroom-detached-house-milton-keynes-1954523

At a glance

This four-bedroom detached house in Milton Keynes is listed for £600,000

Features include well-proportioned bedrooms, versatile living space, and a private garden

Set across three smartly laid out floors, offering flexible living zones

Likely driveway or parking convenient for families and guests

Great access to local schools, shops and transport links

