Milton Keynes affordability event helps buyers secure dream home

Dandara is inviting prospective buyers to its financial and mortgage advice event on the 25th of May, from 10am-5pm, at its Abbots Place development in Wavendon, Milton Keynes.

With 61% of people ranking moving home at the top of their stress list*, this event is designed to offer support and advice to buyers at all stages, ensuring they have a seamless moving experience.

Buyers will have the chance to address concerns and seek expert advice from a representative at Allegro Mortgages. Additionally, Dandara’s experienced sales team will be available all day to answer any questions buyers may have.

Robert Reynolds, Director at Allegro Mortgages, commented: “Buying a new home can be stressful, so attending this event will be beneficial for prospective buyers seeking advice and tips for mortgage planning. It's crucial for buyers to be prepared and understand their financial situations and opportunities before purchasing a house. I'll be there to answer any queries and assist them through this process.”.

Rachel Lindop, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, added: “Our ‘Understanding Your Affordability’ event offers potential buyers a valuable opportunity to receive support from financial experts. Attendees consistently find these free mortgage and finance events extremely beneficial, so I highly recommend buyers to attend, regardless of their stage in the process.

“Speaking with an expert is an excellent way to grasp the various opportunities available and ease the nerves often associated with home buying. Our sales team will also be on hand to address any questions about available homes at Abbots Place. We're eager to meet everyone and help make your moves stress-free!”

Nestled in Wavendon, residents enjoy easy access to various local amenities, such as shops, a shopping centre, restaurants, cafes, and green spaces right at their doorstep. Families will appreciate the proximity to several 'Excellent' and 'Good' rated Ofsted primary and secondary schools. Commuters will find convenient transport links to London Euston from Milton Keynes train station, just a six-minute drive away, or can quickly reach the M1 in just 10 minutes.

With over 75% of the development already sold, Dandara is now offering a range of three, four, and five-bedroom homes at its Abbots Place development in Milton Keynes. Prices start at £407,500 for a three bedroom semi-detached home with two parking spaces and EV charging.