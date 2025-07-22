Milton Keynes based entrepreneur launches a home staging service that helps property professionals sell and let homes faster and for more

A new home staging business, Hire a Homestager, has officially launched in Milton Keynes, offering sellers and landlords a competitive edge in today’s crowded property market.

Founded by Jetara Ross, the business supports homeowners, landlords, and investors to sell or rent faster — and for more — by transforming how their spaces are presented.

With the average time on market increasing across Milton Keynes, sellers of older or more dated homes are finding it harder to compete with the surge of new-build developments. These fresh, move-in-ready homes are often styled to perfection — making it even more important for traditional properties to stand out.

Recent figures from Home.co.uk show that one-bedroom homes in Milton Keynes now spend an average of 218 days on the market — up from 196 days the previous year. Larger homes are also feeling the shift, with four-bedroom properties seeing an 11% increase in time to sell. In contrast, professionally staged homes can sell up to twice as fast as their unstaged counterparts and often command higher offers.

“New builds have the advantage of flawless presentation, but many older homes have more character and potential,” says Jetara Ross, founder and lead stager of Hire a Homestager. “Staging is about unlocking that potential, helping buyers visualise life in the space, and making sure the home feels warm, welcoming and ready to move into.”

With a background in social work and community development, Jetara brings a unique and thoughtful approach to staging — combining people-first values with design-led impact. She focuses on creating emotional connection through carefully styled, clutter-free, and lifestyle-driven interiors.

About Hire a Homestager

Hire a Homestager is a Milton Keynes-based home staging company founded by Jetara Ross, a former social worker turned property staging expert. The business helps homeowners, landlords, and property investors reduce time on the market, increase offers, and improve the online appeal of their homes — whether for sale or rent.

Jetara and her team work across a range of properties including HMOs, serviced accommodation, buy-to-lets, and family homes. The company specialises in both vacant and occupied staging and offers a range of services including:

-Full-service staging installations for occupied and vacant properties for sale or let

-Furniture supply and styling for HMOs, Airbnb's and Serviced Accommodation

-Photography-ready setups to boost listings

To learn more, visit www.hireahomestager.co.uk or email: [email protected]