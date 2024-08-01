Milton Keynes-based housebuilder celebrates awards success for six site managers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The high quality of the work delivered by six site managers from Bellway’s Northern Home Counties division – which has its headquarters in Milton Keynes – has been recognised with a host of prestigious national awards.

Six site managers in the division have secured Quality Awards in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

This places them among the industry’s elite as only 449 winners were chosen from a pool of 8,000 – with 10 per cent of the winners this year working for Bellway.

The winners were:

Bellway Northern Home Counties Managing Director Paul Smits celebrates the success of the division

Michael Crake – Senior Site Manager at Chamberlains Bridge, Leighton Buzzard

Daniel St Hilaire – Site Manager at New Cardington Fields, Bedford

Alan Holmes – Project Manager for Ashberry Homes, which is part of the Bellway Group, at New Cardington Gate, Bedford

Richard Moore – Senior Site Manager at Linmere Gateway, Houghton Regis

Martin Elderton – Senior Site Manager at Chestnut Vale, Wellingborough

Cymon Robinson – Senior Site Manager at Weavers Fields, Desborough.

Alan, 62, from Henlow, has now won the award eight times in his career and has worked on delivering new homes in New Cardington for over 10 years.

He said: “The word ‘pride’ says it all when it comes to the feeling of winning this award. It really is a team effort to receive this award, and without the hard work and effort from everyone at New Cardington, we would not be celebrating today.

“My main goal in this job is that at the end of every day, everybody goes home safe and proud of what they have achieved. I want them to come to work and display pride in their role.”

The winning site managers are now automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

Site managers are judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

Iain Hunter, Construction Director for Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built across the division.

“I would like to congratulate the winnersand every member of their fabulous site teams for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

To find out more about the new homes Bellway Northern Home Counties is building across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/northern-home-counties.