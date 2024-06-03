Milton Keynes-based property business wins Silver for East of England at the British Property Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stratfords Residential Sales and Lettings wins multiple awards at the British Property Awards and ESTAS.

Stratfords Residential Sales and Lettings is a family run business which has been helping people sell, let, buy and rent properties in and around Milton Keynes and surrounding villages since 1995.

Based in Bletchley, it has been a busy couple of years for the business in a relatively unstable property market. Increased mortgage interest rates and an increase in the UK House Price Index have made things challenging for property companies, resulting in almost 5,000 Sales and Lettings branch closures across the UK in 2023 according to data released by TwentyEA (part of the TwentyCI Group).

In order to adapt to the challenging climate, one of the company directors, Luke Thirkettle has played a pivotal role in modernising the business, introducing new technology and embracing new ways of working in order to improve customer experience, making it better, faster and more convenient.

The Stratfords team

'Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at Stratfords' says Luke, 'We recognise that in order to succeed in such a volatile industry, we need to ensure that our focus is on providing our customers with the best possible service and so building great relationships could not be more important'.

This has been reflected in the recent recognition Luke has received in being shortlisted for the People Award at The ESTAS 2024 which celebrates exceptional customer service and is the largest annual awards event for the UK residential property industry.

The awards ceremony will take place on the 18th October and the winner will be announced in front of thousands of the UK's top property professionals.

Luke is very much looking forward to attending the event with the rest of the team and says: 'No matter what happens on the night, to be shortlisted is very humbling. The team as a whole was also recognised with wins in all three categories for the MK2 postcode which cover sales, tenants and landlord services which means we will also have a shot at the national award on the night!'

Award Logos

And the awards don't stop there, the company has most recently been nominated for a regional British Property Award where they went on to win Silver for the East of England.

Luke states 'This is an incredibly proud moment for myself and the team. For a small family run business to be acknowledged amongst so many property businesses in the whole of the East of England is a fantastic achievement and a testament to all the hard work and great relationships we build with our customers'.