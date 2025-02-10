Milton Keynes development ideal for New Year fitness resolutions

Leading housebuilder Barratt Homes is highlighting its Brooklands development in Milton Keynes for those looking to adopt an active lifestyle in 2025.

The development on Fen Street, where a range of three, four and five bedroom homes and a one bedroom apartment is available, is ideally located with a number of amenities on the doorstep.

Brooklands is less than two miles away from Willen Lake, where an abundance of activities are on offer. It is ideal for walking and cycling, whilst also providing access to kayaking, archery, paddleboarding, treetop climbing, an aqua park, and much more.

Less than four miles away from the development is Xscape Milton Keynes. Here, residents can try indoor skydiving, winter sports at the Snozone, adventure golf, trampoline parks and rock climbing.

A short drive to the nearby town of Woburn Sands offers outdoor swimming at Woburn Lido, and the chance to play at the well-respected Aspley Guise and Woburn Sands Golf Club.

Brooklands itself is also home to a gym, an abundance of green open space, and six play areas to explore.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “Whether you are already into fitness, or looking to find a new hobby this year, Brooklands is ideally located to offer access to a range of activities.

“As well as fitness facilities, there’s an abundance of other amenities at the development including a health centre, a range of shops including a Sainsbury’s local and a Lidl, and coffee shops and eateries.

“We would recommend anyone who might be interested in joining the growing community to speak to our expert sales team to find out more.”

The development makes up one of the most well-established communities in the newly crowned city, having been proving brand-new homes for over a decade. Brooklands is well into its final phase with over 95% of homes sold and nearly 2,500 properties completed.

For more information about developments in the county, visit the website at Barratt Homes in Milton Keynes or call the sales team on 033 3355 8481.