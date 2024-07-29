Milton Keynes development inspiring next generation of Olympians with new feature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To coincide with the Olympic Games, David Wilson Homes is highlighting the exciting BMX track at its Eagles’ Rest development in Milton Keynes.

BMX racing has been an Olympic event since 2008, and with Team GB finding medal success through Kye Whyte achieving a silver medal and Bethany Shriver MBE winning gold, the sport is growing popular in the UK.

Both medallists are now preparing to repeat their success in Paris, but for budding cyclists hoping to emulate their achievements one day, the BMX track at Eagles’ Rest is the perfect place to start learning the skill.

Aimed to give a variety of age groups the thrill of BMX riding, the course involves several small rollers and banked turns to master.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to offer the new BMX track at our Eagles’ Rest development for residents and the wider community to enjoy.

“With the Olympic Games on the horizon, now is the perfect time to try something new, and you never know, maybe the next generation of BMX athletes will start their journey at Eagles’ Rest.

“The development has a number of great features for residents to make use of, and we’re really proud of the community that is taking shape here.”

The BMX track is the latest addition to a number of other amenities at the development, including an on-site school, play areas and lakeside walking routes, all of which makes the development an ideal place to call home for families.

Eagles’ Rest provides a blend of rural and city living with the popular town of Wavendon on the doorstep, and the centre of Milton Keynes little over five miles away.

Residents will also benefit from Milton Keynes Railway Station, which is six miles away, and reaches London Euston Station in under an hour. As well as this, excellent road connections including the nearby A5 and M1 make the location a commuter’s dream.